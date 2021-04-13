Of Monday, April 12, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Sydney Fleshman and Lawrence Jones, of Lewiston, a son, Raider Blake Jones, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Jed Laverne Bailey and Lacey Marie Turnage, both of Lewiston.
Robert Louis Johnson Jr. and Landa Marie Sykes, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Hannah R. Ostoj, 19, of Clarkston, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, heroin and methamphetamine, with a persistent violator enhancement, all felonies; making false statements and two counts of possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for April 21.
Cody A. Richardson, 29, of Oakesdale, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for April 28.
Geraldo Luna, 52, of Elora, Tenn., charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for April 21.
Thomas F. Eder, 57, of Spokane, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies, possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for April 28.
Justus J. Courts, 26, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies, possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, and two counts of possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for April 28.
Nicole M. Dimitry, 42, of Ahsahka, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, and two counts of possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for April 28.
Derick W. Eickhoff, 39, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for April 28.