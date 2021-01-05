Of Monday, Jan. 4, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kaylie Eneas and Davis Eneas Sr., of Juliaetta, a son, Thomas Ray Kayle Eneas, born Sunday.
Linda and Robert Ferrigno, of Clarkston, a daughter, Ferris Renee Ferrigno, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Ethan Conner Holley, of Dallas, and Alexandra Frances Snellgrove, of Bardon, Australia.
Tanner Rees Llewellyn, of Lewiston, and Lyllian Louise Palmer, of Clarkston.
Adam Fritz Sarbacher and Mynique A. Morrison, both of Clarkston.
Nicholas Benjamin Stout and Catherine Rebekah Mathews, both of Lewiston.
Titus Monroe Corner and Nadine Nichole Shannon, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Houston George Hough and Megan Elizabeth Drury, both of Clarkston.