Of Monday, June 15, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Taylor Richard Lind and Alyssa Ranee Compton, both of Lewiston.
Samuel John Mathews and Erin Elizabeth Dutton, both of Moscow.
Marc Colin Charles Chopin and Holly Elizabeth Yeager, both of Moscow.
Dakota Monroe Murphy, of Lewiston, and Helene McKenzie Sink, of Eugene, Ore.
Asotin County
Kimberly Nicole Heidorn, of Clarkston, and Nicholas Charles Weinheimer, of Seattle.
Tayha Rae Trimble and Austin Reed Staley, both of Clarkston.
Brandon Scott Ferguson and Amanda Shea Osterman, both of Pullman.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Angeline L. Nordin against Chadwick J. Nordin
Kristy L. Wilmoth against Daniel S. Wilmoth
Robert M. Whitlock against Veronica Y. Whitlock
Granted
Betty J. Baldwin and Norman R. Baldwin
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Amanda L. Schmidt, 38, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 27 days suspended, credit for one day served, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $716.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for six months.
Caleb D. Mondragon, 28, of Kamiah, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 27 days suspended, credit for one day served, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $866.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 120 days and placed on probation for 364 days.
Benjamin R. Garrison, 23, of Clarkston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $866.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for 364 days.
Traffic Accidents
A 32-year-old Clarkston woman, Christine Davis-Ford, was taken to Tri-State Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a one-vehicle wreck at 11:43 p.m. Sunday on Snake River Road, about 3 miles south of Asotin. The 2006 Dodge Caravan was fully engulfed in flames when deputies from Asotin County arrived, along with medics and firefighters.