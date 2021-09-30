Of Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Caitlin and Conner McLeod, of Nezperce, a daughter, Grace Rae McLeod, born Tuesday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Jessica Jones and Christopher Jones.

Granted

Tracy Age and Ryan McGarvey.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Shaun L. McArthur, 39, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Sentenced to 2-6 years in prison, court retained jurisdiction for up to one year.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge William Hamlett

James K. Dudley, 29, of Lewiston, charged with introducing contraband into a correctional facility, methamphetamine and a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Oct. 13.

