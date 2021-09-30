Of Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Caitlin and Conner McLeod, of Nezperce, a daughter, Grace Rae McLeod, born Tuesday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Jessica Jones and Christopher Jones.
Granted
Tracy Age and Ryan McGarvey.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Shaun L. McArthur, 39, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Sentenced to 2-6 years in prison, court retained jurisdiction for up to one year.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge William Hamlett
James K. Dudley, 29, of Lewiston, charged with introducing contraband into a correctional facility, methamphetamine and a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Oct. 13.