Of Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Tai and Tory Bye, of Pomeroy, a son, Taysom Dannon Bye, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Candelario Perez Perez and Etzel Murgas Downie, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Tia Renee Debord and Joshwa David Wilkerson, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Tammy Swift and Jedidiah Swift.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Jessie Lee Gallagher and Ronald Scott Gallagher Jr.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Jennifer L. Stohs, 36, of Kendrick, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony. Retained jurisdiction and sentenced to 2-4 years in prison, restitution, fines and court costs.
David L. Couie, 57, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing suspended and accepted into drug court.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
James J. Lee, 48, of Colton, charged with domestic battery or assault in the presence of a child, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for May 5.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Yuliya V. Despain-Schutt, 57, Lewiston, third-degree assault, first-degree criminal trespass, sentenced to 28 days in jail, credit for 28 days served.
Aaron S. Cornell, 36, Clarkston, harassment, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail, credit for 15 days served, remaining 15 days converted to 120 hours of community service.
Crime Reports
Two bikes valued at $1,000 each were reportedly stolen from Walmart in Clarkston.
Craftsman tools valued at $1,000 were reportedly stolen from storage units on the 1200 block of Bridge Street in Clarkston.
A 2006 Yamaha dirt bike valued at $3,500 was reported stolen from the back of a pickup truck parked on the 800 block of Seventh Street in Clarkston.