Of Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Valarie Taylor and Tyrel Barley, of Lewiston, a son, Hunter Blaze Barley, born Tuesday.
Chelsea and Kole Briggs, of Lewiston, a daughter, Karsyn Brielle Briggs, born Tuesday.
Franciscia Hunt and Connor Marshall, of Lewiston, a son, Kashton Kyle Marshall, born Wednesday.
Calista and Christopher Cowan, of Craigmont, a daughter, Ella Frances Cowan, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Colin Lee Wolff, of Kendrick, and Hailey Ann Pearce, of Asotin.
Isaac Abraham Rourick and Danielle Rae Norris, both of Lewiston.