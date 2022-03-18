Of Thursday, March 17, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Hailey Jacobson and Timothy King, of Genesee, a daughter, LoveLynn Saige King, born Wednesday.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Shane A. Webster, 54, of Dayton, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to two to four years in prison, sentence suspended and given four years of probation and 30 days of discretionary jail time.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Harley D. Jordan, 28, of Lewiston, charged with grand theft, a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 6.
Jamie L. Varney, 36, of Lewiston, charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (fentanyl) and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), all felonies. A preliminary hearing set for March 30.
Christopher S. Scaroni, 36, of Lewiston, charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (fentanyl) and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), all felonies. A preliminary hearing set for March 30.