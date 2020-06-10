Of Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Victoria and Vikter Pedersen, of Juliaetta, a son, Garrett Walter Pedersen, born Sunday.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Austin J. Wolff, 24, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 27 days suspended, credit for one day in jail, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, $866.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 90 days and placed on probation for six months.
David D. Flores, Jr., 29, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $866.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Danielle A. Courtney, 35, of Lewiston, DUI (excessive), a misdemeanor, 60 days in jail, 50 days suspended, 96 hours of community jail, $1,260.10 in fines and fees, $250 suspended, driver’s license suspended for one year and placed on probation for two years.
Jeffrey C. McHone, 50, of Orofino, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 27 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, $866.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Boyd D. Brookshier, 58, of Peck, pleaded guilty to sexual battery, a misdemeanor. Sentencing is set for June 23.
Wayne R. Kirtley, Jr., 54, of Lewiston, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting/obstructing officers, both misdemeanors, sentenced to five days in jail and $765 in fines and fees.
Michael E. Wilson, 30, of Lapwai, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 50 days suspended, credit for five days served, $1,352.50 in fines and fees, $250 suspended, driver’s license suspended 90 days and placed on probation for two years.
Judge Michelle Evans
Logan D. Blewett, 19, of Asotin, Wash., DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 26 days suspended, credit for two days served, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $916.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for six months.
Jody E. O’Brien, 61, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 180 days in jail, 150 days suspended, credit for two days served, $5,744.31 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 180 days and placed on probation for two years.