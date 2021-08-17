Of Monday, Aug. 16, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Brandee Hasenoehrl and Dyllan Bolen, of Clarkston, a daughter, Hayden Noel Bolen, born Saturday.
Brieann Belleque and Kevin Riehl, of Lewiston, a daughter, Kellie Lynn Riehl, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Daniel Victor Tucker and Stephanie Lynn Joy, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle M. Evans
Shantell L. Green, 27, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), a felony, and pleaded innocent to two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and providing false information to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 1.
Justin L. Rock, 36, of Hayden, charged with first-degree stalking, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 1.
George Davis, 63, of Lewiston, charged with 10 counts of willfully possessing of child sexually exploitative material. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 25.