Of Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Daniel Luther Roberts and Brianna Nicole Gray, both of Lewiston.

Jesse Clarence Hart and Katelyn Rose Dunn, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Brittani A. Beauchamp and Loren E. Beauchamp.

Brock Germer and Dawn L. Germer.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Lance Gau and Rachel Gau.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Cornelius R. Larson, 63, Kamiah, pleaded innocent to DUI, a felony. Jury trial is set for May 4.

