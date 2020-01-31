Of Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Daniel Luther Roberts and Brianna Nicole Gray, both of Lewiston.
Jesse Clarence Hart and Katelyn Rose Dunn, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Brittani A. Beauchamp and Loren E. Beauchamp.
Brock Germer and Dawn L. Germer.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Lance Gau and Rachel Gau.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Cornelius R. Larson, 63, Kamiah, pleaded innocent to DUI, a felony. Jury trial is set for May 4.