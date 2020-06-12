Of Thursday, June 11, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Sarah Schell and Clancy Soward, of Clarkston, a daughter, Laila Rose Soward, born Tuesday.
Ashly Belieu and Bruce Helmer Jr., of Lewiston, a daughter, Kaleesi Kalea Fern Helmer, born Wednesday.
Courtney Killmar and Brian Webster, of Nezperce, a son, Baylor James Webster, born Wednesday.
Natalie and Christopher Riggers, of Nezperce, a son, William Jonathan Riggers, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Raymond Ali’iokahale Pedrina and Arianne Jordan Hartley, both of Lewiston.
Jonathan Arthur Handel and Emily Ann Adams, both of Lewiston.
Matthew Douglas Turner and Taylor Mae Kennedy, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Sharol Anna Schmidt and Matthew Jerome Marcec, both of Pullman.
Dane Michael Bacon and Olivia Claire Blayden, both of Clarkston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Robert C. Risley, 40, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to trafficking heroin, a felony. A sentencing hearing is set for July 23.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Dacoda K. Phelps, 25, of Ashton, pleaded innocent to DUI (excessive), a misdemeanor. A pre-trial hearing is set for June 23.