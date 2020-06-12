Of Thursday, June 11, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Sarah Schell and Clancy Soward, of Clarkston, a daughter, Laila Rose Soward, born Tuesday.

Ashly Belieu and Bruce Helmer Jr., of Lewiston, a daughter, Kaleesi Kalea Fern Helmer, born Wednesday.

Courtney Killmar and Brian Webster, of Nezperce, a son, Baylor James Webster, born Wednesday.

Natalie and Christopher Riggers, of Nezperce, a son, William Jonathan Riggers, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Raymond Ali’iokahale Pedrina and Arianne Jordan Hartley, both of Lewiston.

Jonathan Arthur Handel and Emily Ann Adams, both of Lewiston.

Matthew Douglas Turner and Taylor Mae Kennedy, both of Lewiston.

Asotin County

Sharol Anna Schmidt and Matthew Jerome Marcec, both of Pullman.

Dane Michael Bacon and Olivia Claire Blayden, both of Clarkston.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Robert C. Risley, 40, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to trafficking heroin, a felony. A sentencing hearing is set for July 23.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Dacoda K. Phelps, 25, of Ashton, pleaded innocent to DUI (excessive), a misdemeanor. A pre-trial hearing is set for June 23.

Tags

Recommended for you