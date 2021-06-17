Of Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Tanaya and Bryson Sischo, of Lewiston, a son, Benjamin Reed Sischo, born Tuesday.
Samantha Jenkins and Austin Steiger, of Lewiston, a daughter, Sawyer Rose Steiger, born Tuesday.
Abigail and Matthew Davis, of Clarkston, a daughter, Miriam Anna Davis, born Tuesday.
Camas and Walker Newcome, of Lewiston, a daughter, Ellison Rae Newcome, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Aaron Michael Preece and Jodee Lee Hollingsworth, both of Lewiston.
William Arthur Flatt and April May Edwards, both of Lewiston.
Brian Wayne Wilson and Melissa Ann Bird, both of Clarkston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Lorena Crichton and Monte Boyd Crichton
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
John D. Preston, 26, of Clarkston, charged with burglary with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for July 7.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Tori L. Poesy, 58, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgement and sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Jerred F. Ogden, 21, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgement and sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to six months probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Tracy L. Nance, 55, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgement and sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Taylor P. Dantini, 27, of Asotin, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgement and sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Crime Reports
A silver Ford pickup truck reportedly stolen from Motel 6 in Clarkston was recovered by Clarkston police at the top of the bike path near Riverview Boulevard.
A string trimmer and lawn mower, no values listed, were reportedly stolen from a shed at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2673 13th St., in Clarkston.