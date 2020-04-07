Of Monday, April 6, 2020
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Sara R. Williams and David A. Town.
Crime Reports
A specialized black mountain bike with a value of $750 was reported stolen from the 1700 block of Fifth Street in Lewiston.
A 2017 Chevrolet Camaro bumper was damaged in a hit-and-run wreck in the WinCo parking lot on the 2000 block of 17th Street in Lewiston. The damage was estimated at $300.
The driver’s side fender and front bumper of a 2013 Hyundai Accent was damaged in a hit-and-run wreck at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on the 400 block of Sixth Street in Lewiston. The damage is estimated at $1,500.