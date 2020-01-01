Of Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
April and Gregory Pruett, of Lewiston, a daughter, Dolly June Pruett, born Monday.
Kaci and Damon Hayes, of Lewiston, a daughter, Ada Danielle Hayes, born Tuesday.
Kaylee Adams and Nathan Tannahill, of Lewiston, a son, Kingston Ryan Tannahill, born Tuesday.
Sierra and Ryan Peterson, of Lewiston, a daughter, Hadley Ryan Peterson, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Preston J. Hogaboam, of Potlatch, and Yasmina Jeaaite, of the Netherlands.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Fred Coates and Michelle Coates.
Jennifer E. Grant and Richard B. Grant.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Ross G. Keller, 54, 2807 Fourth Ave., Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $716.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 90 days and one year probation.
Gregory L. Ruble, 54, Pomeroy, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 26 days suspended, credit for four days served, $852.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 90 days and probation for 364 days.
Jason H. Longfellow, 28, 1120 Van Arsdol St., Clarkston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, credit for one day served, 12 hours of community service in lieu of one day in jail, $859.70 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 90 days and probation for 364 days.
Michelle D. Perez, 39, 737 Fourth St., Clarkston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $716.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 90 days and 364 days probation.
Crime Reports
A window at Melody Mufflers on the 1000 block of D Street in Lewiston was reported broken. Damage is estimated at $250.
The back window of a building was reported broken on the 700 block of D Street. The damage is estimated at $304.