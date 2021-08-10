Of Monday, Aug. 9, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jennifer and Cody Konen, of Lewiston, a son, Karver James Konen, born Friday.
Tanisha and Edmond Chapman, of Clarkston, a daughter, Harper Marie Chapman, born Saturday.
Jessalynn Matthes and Tyrell Langston, of Weippe, a son, Rhett Allen Hardi Langston, born Saturday.
Helene and Dakota Murphy, of Lewiston, a daughter, Harper McKenzie Murphy, born Saturday.
Dayna and Jason Curtis, of Clarkston, a son, Cade William Curtis, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Wyatt Daniels Baldwin and Chelsey Lyn Brannock, both of Lewiston.
Dustin Paul Parsons and Hannah Makenzee Papen, both of Lewiston.
Tyler John Presby and Katrina Lee Berry, both of Lewiston.