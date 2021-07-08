Of Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Torey Wayne Lamar and Amanda Rose Martin, both of Lewiston.
Skylar Guy Thomas Nobbley and Breanna Renea Larson, both of Lewiston.
Gabriel Michael Allen and Caitrianna Kinsey Dawn Torgerson, both of Lewiston.
Kevin Michael Jardes and Trisha Lynn Decker, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Nathan Miller and Cassandra Miller.
Phillip Jost and Kimberlee Jost.
Breanna Poole and Tommy Poole.
Cassandra Merritt and Albert Merritt.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Andrew J. Jackson, 36, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, second DUI and driving without privileges, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for July 21.
Alexia M. Hollibaugh, 22, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, hydrocodone, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 4.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Michael L. Osburn, 54, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, 12 hours community service, driver’s license suspended 90 days, up to one year probation, fines and court costs.
Lyle W. Mader, 57, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours community service, driver’s license suspended 120 days, up to one year probation, fines and court costs.
Paige J. Villavicencio, 47, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 30 suspended, driver’s license suspended 90 days, up to six months probation, fines and court costs.
Gregory L. Moses, 44, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 55 suspended, 60 hours community service, driver’s license suspended 120 days, up to two years probation, fines and court costs.