Of Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Janell Cole and Danny Schroeder, of Clarkston, a daughter, Olivia Lynn Eloise Schroeder, born Saturday.
Kristina and Kyle Heinrich, of Clarkston, a daughter, Allie Kay Heinrich, born Tuesday.
Antonia and Ray Montelongo, of Lapwai, a daughter, Stevie Jo Simiinekem Montelongo, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Nicholas Joseph Azevedo and Marissa Lynn Knopes, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Robert E. Blakey against Molly A. Zimmerer
Alicia D. Bramlet against Chad W. Bramlet
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Emmalee Ann Carpenter and Jesse Dale Carpenter
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Colten M. Davis, 29, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 54 days suspended, credit for two days served, $952.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for two years.
KC D.D. Richardson, 23, of Orofino, reckless driving, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 27 days suspended, credit for one day served, $671.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 30 days and placed on probation for six months.
Randen R. Knight, 30, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 180 days in jail, 170 days suspended, 120 hours of community service in lieu of 10 days in jail, $774.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for two years.
Brad A. Malchow, 38, of Lewiston, reckless driving, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 27 days suspended, credit for one day served, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $671.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 30 days and placed on probation for six months.
Raleigh J. Ellenwood, 37, of Juliaetta, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, credit for one day served, 12 hours of community service in lieu of one day in jail, $859.70 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for six months.
William L. Clements Jr., 41, of Lewiston, disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 90 days in jail, 90 days suspended, $407.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for six months.
Darren R. Mihelich, 49, of Kennewick, reckless driving, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, credit for one day served, 12 hours of community service in lieu of one day in jail, $664.70 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 30 days and placed on probation for six months.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
Christopher S. Druley, 42, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to felony stalking, domestic violence, violation of a court order.
Lawsuits
Idaho Industrial Commission has filed a lawsuit in Lewiston’s 2nd District Court against Patricia Ann Luther, doing business as Rock-N-Roll Realty, for an amount less than $35,000 for allegedly operating a business without providing workers’ compensation insurance or being approved as a self-insured employer in accordance with Idaho law.
Crime Reports
The hood and front bumper of a 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche were reportedly damaged in an incident of vandalism where someone poured a blue ink that ate into the paint job of the vehicle. Damage is estimated at $3,000.