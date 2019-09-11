Of Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Katie Jones and Justin Lupinacci, of Clarkston, a son, Blaine Lupinacci, born Sunday.

Sydnee and Jason Peters, of Clarkston, a daughter, Lillian Naomi Peters, born Sunday.

Justina and Justin Hager, of Lewiston, a son, Oliver Lee Hager, born Monday.

Janique and Joshua Lakey, of Pomeroy, a son, Donald Nikolai Wayne Lakey, born Monday.

Jean and Robert Thompson, of Lewiston, a son, Garrett Scott Thompson, born Monday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Zechari John Manyon and Kortni Rae Jonell Selby, both of Lewiston.

Crime Reports

A welder valued at $900 was reported stolen on the 1900 block of Sixth Avenue in Clarkston.

Tags

Recommended for you