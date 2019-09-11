Of Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Katie Jones and Justin Lupinacci, of Clarkston, a son, Blaine Lupinacci, born Sunday.
Sydnee and Jason Peters, of Clarkston, a daughter, Lillian Naomi Peters, born Sunday.
Justina and Justin Hager, of Lewiston, a son, Oliver Lee Hager, born Monday.
Janique and Joshua Lakey, of Pomeroy, a son, Donald Nikolai Wayne Lakey, born Monday.
Jean and Robert Thompson, of Lewiston, a son, Garrett Scott Thompson, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Zechari John Manyon and Kortni Rae Jonell Selby, both of Lewiston.
Crime Reports
A welder valued at $900 was reported stolen on the 1900 block of Sixth Avenue in Clarkston.