Of Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kaylan Heighes, of Lewiston, a daughter, Pypar Renee Rogers, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Clifford Bruce Clark and Ann Wanjiru, both of Clarkston.
Emily Arden Ellsworth-Keeney, of Palouse, and Jade Abigail Ellsworth, of Pullman.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Amy M. Knapp against Kelley S. Knapp.
Shelly A. Dunn against Gregg H. Dunn.
Granted
Max D. Bausch and SarahLynn E. Bausch.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Carl Kerrick
Kadejah I.C. Attison, 25, Pasco, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. A scheduling conference where a sentencing date may be set was scheduled for April 15.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Jared R. Moran, 36, Lapwai, domestic battery, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 180 days in jail to run concurrent with two sentences from two 2010 criminal convictions and $157.50 in fines or fees.
James E. Kelly, 60, 210 Glassway St. Apt. 4, Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, credit for two days served, $852.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Joshua L. Harrison, 40, 224 Ninth St. Apt. 3, Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, $852.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Ross J. Mabie, 49, 1325 Libby St., Clarkston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, $852.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 90 days and placed on six months probation.
Brandon P. Ott, 34, Salem, Ore., DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of jail time, $716.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 30 days and placed on probation for six months.
Crime Reports
A double-pane living room window with a value of $1,000 was reported shot with a BB gun on the 3200 block of Fifth Street in Lewiston.