Of Thursday, April 22, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Dana and Steward Calhau Sr., of Lewiston, a son, Steward Kahoku Makalapua Makoa Ikaika Militante Calhau Jr., born Wednesday.
Dacia and Travis Marion, of Peck, a daughter, Audrey Faye Marion, born Wednesday.
Alaina Trickey and Jay Cavanaugh, of Clarkston, a son, Julien Anthony Cavanaugh, born Wednesday.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
William A. Adams, 56, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, marijuana greater than 3 ounces, a felony. Sentenced to 1½ to five years in prison with credit for time served, restitution, fines and court costs.
Fire Calls
The Clarkston Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 5:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Sixth Street in Clarkston. The fire originated in a clothes dryer and was contained within the room. There were no injuries.