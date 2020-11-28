Of Friday, Nov. 27, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Casey Wilson and Nickolas Pils, of Culdesac, a son, Asta Clinton Reign Pils, born Wednesday.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Darrell L. Christopher, 44, of Moscow, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, both felonies. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 9.

Crime Reports

A Ruger .22 caliber pistol and a Craftsman roadside tool kit were reportedly stolen out of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado at Canter’s Inn at 416 Thain Road. The items are valued at $670.

