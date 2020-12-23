Of Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Kathryn and Eric Wilson, of Clarkston, a daughter, Jetta Kathryn Wilson, born Tuesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Tyler J. Maki, of Lewiston, and Shantel Hailey McCann, of Pomeroy.

Chad William Roberts and Sadie AnnMarie Ingram, both of Carlsbad, Calif.

Asotin County

Aaron Noel Wold and Tia Elizabeth Herdman, both of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Petra D. Rogers and Qun Xue.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Granted

Brittany N. Satter and Joshua Satter.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Vashti Scott, 42, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing scheduled for Jan. 6.

Kenneth R. Brock, 31, of Port Orchard, Wash., pleaded guilty to trafficking in heroin and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies. Sentencing set for Jan. 26.

Alexander M. Kandis, 25, of Kalispell, Mont., pleaded guilty to destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, a felony. Sentencing set for Feb. 3.

Michael S. Browne, 41, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for Feb. 11.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge David Frazier

Tanner B. Reynold, 24, Lewiston, pleaded innocent to physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin.

Robert A. Henrie, 38, Clarkston transient, pleaded innocent to fourth-degree assault, third-degree assault, possession of methamphetamine.

Aaron S. Cornell, 36, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to felony harassment.

Tags

