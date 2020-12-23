Of Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kathryn and Eric Wilson, of Clarkston, a daughter, Jetta Kathryn Wilson, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Tyler J. Maki, of Lewiston, and Shantel Hailey McCann, of Pomeroy.
Chad William Roberts and Sadie AnnMarie Ingram, both of Carlsbad, Calif.
Asotin County
Aaron Noel Wold and Tia Elizabeth Herdman, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Petra D. Rogers and Qun Xue.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Brittany N. Satter and Joshua Satter.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Vashti Scott, 42, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing scheduled for Jan. 6.
Kenneth R. Brock, 31, of Port Orchard, Wash., pleaded guilty to trafficking in heroin and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies. Sentencing set for Jan. 26.
Alexander M. Kandis, 25, of Kalispell, Mont., pleaded guilty to destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, a felony. Sentencing set for Feb. 3.
Michael S. Browne, 41, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for Feb. 11.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
Tanner B. Reynold, 24, Lewiston, pleaded innocent to physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin.
Robert A. Henrie, 38, Clarkston transient, pleaded innocent to fourth-degree assault, third-degree assault, possession of methamphetamine.
Aaron S. Cornell, 36, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to felony harassment.