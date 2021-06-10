Of Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kaitlyn Bashaw and Ryells Wilson, of Lapwai, a daughter, Rylee Jean Wilson, born Tuesday.
Nadia Wilson and Gaven Kilpatrick, of Lewiston, a daughter, Darla June Kilpatrick, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Peter Gordon Gregg and Cheyenne Dakota Cleveland, both of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Jeremy W. Bartz, 44, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to six months probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Richard J. Lang, 47, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to second DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 50 suspended, up to two years probation, driver’s license suspended one year, fines and court costs.
Brooke L. Taylor, 26, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.