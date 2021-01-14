Of Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Katlin and Brian Grimm, of Clarkston, a daughter, Emerson Jane Grimm, born Tuesday.
Rowene and Kasey Knigge, of Lewiston, a son, Kash Lawrence Knigge, born Wednesday.
Crime Reports
A firearm valued at $250 reportedly was stolen from a vehicle parked on the 800 block of Eighth Street in Clarkston.
A 300-pound hay and grain trough reportedly was stolen on the 2600 block of Remington Way in the Clarkston Heights. The value is listed at $1,000.