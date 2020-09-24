Of Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Anela Jamias-Huihui and Anthony Spencer, of Lewiston, a daughter, Keahionalani Wiiteluu Spencer, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Lance Andrew Goeckner and Bailie Jane Gehring, both of Culdesac.
Dalton David Squires and Savanah Rae Evans, both of Lewiston.
Steven Edward Maconnell II and Jessica Marie Collier, both of Lapwai.
Asotin County
Katherine Dorothea Lee and Michael Joseph Brazell, both of Moscow.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Kali J. Wolff against William H. Wolff III
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Stephanie Paffile-Rudd and Terry Rudd
Todd Hansen and Gennie Hansen
Granted
Cori Judkins and Patrick Sayers
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Lucas S. Chane, 34, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to lottery counterfeit, previously paid, illegally obtained or altered ticket violation, a felony. Sentencing is set for Oct. 1.
Judge Jeff Brudie
James A. Hust, 35, of Clarkston, aid and abet the crime of burglary, a felony, sentenced to two years in prison with two years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 30 days of discretionary jail time, $245.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for four years.
Dustin C. Keltner, 40, of Lewiston, aggravated battery, a felony, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days of discretionary jail time, $245.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for four years.
Melody C. Himor, 29, of SeaTac, Wash., trafficking in heroin, a felony, sentenced to three years in prison and two years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 30 days of discretionary jail time, $285.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for five years.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Benjamin T. Krohn, 21, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7.
Crime Reports
Numerous political signs in support of presidential candidate Joe Biden were reportedly stolen from yards throughout the Clarkston Heights.