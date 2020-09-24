Of Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Anela Jamias-Huihui and Anthony Spencer, of Lewiston, a daughter, Keahionalani Wiiteluu Spencer, born Tuesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Lance Andrew Goeckner and Bailie Jane Gehring, both of Culdesac.

Dalton David Squires and Savanah Rae Evans, both of Lewiston.

Steven Edward Maconnell II and Jessica Marie Collier, both of Lapwai.

Asotin County

Katherine Dorothea Lee and Michael Joseph Brazell, both of Moscow.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Kali J. Wolff against William H. Wolff III

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Stephanie Paffile-Rudd and Terry Rudd

Todd Hansen and Gennie Hansen

Granted

Cori Judkins and Patrick Sayers

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Lucas S. Chane, 34, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to lottery counterfeit, previously paid, illegally obtained or altered ticket violation, a felony. Sentencing is set for Oct. 1.

Judge Jeff Brudie

James A. Hust, 35, of Clarkston, aid and abet the crime of burglary, a felony, sentenced to two years in prison with two years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 30 days of discretionary jail time, $245.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for four years.

Dustin C. Keltner, 40, of Lewiston, aggravated battery, a felony, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days of discretionary jail time, $245.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for four years.

Melody C. Himor, 29, of SeaTac, Wash., trafficking in heroin, a felony, sentenced to three years in prison and two years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, 30 days of discretionary jail time, $285.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for five years.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Benjamin T. Krohn, 21, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7.

Crime Reports

Numerous political signs in support of presidential candidate Joe Biden were reportedly stolen from yards throughout the Clarkston Heights.

