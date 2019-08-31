Of Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Raevin and Cody Vaughan, of Lewiston, a daughter, Tia Pearl Vaughan, born Wednesday.
Meka Beaver and Markus Schweizer Jr., of Clarkston, a son, Wyatt Schweizer, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Christopher Robin Alberts and Vanessa Lynn Petka, both of Lewiston.
Jason Anthony Seloske and Leticia Marie Scott, both of Lewiston.
Christopher Shane Osburn and Laura Michele Borger, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Erica R. Bertram and Kaj N. Hauschulz, both of Clarkston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Andrew C. Ingram, 37, 35864 River Road, Lenore, charged with grand theft, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 11.