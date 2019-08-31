Of Friday, Aug. 30, 2019

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Raevin and Cody Vaughan, of Lewiston, a daughter, Tia Pearl Vaughan, born Wednesday.

Meka Beaver and Markus Schweizer Jr., of Clarkston, a son, Wyatt Schweizer, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Christopher Robin Alberts and Vanessa Lynn Petka, both of Lewiston.

Jason Anthony Seloske and Leticia Marie Scott, both of Lewiston.

Christopher Shane Osburn and Laura Michele Borger, both of Lewiston.

Asotin County

Erica R. Bertram and Kaj N. Hauschulz, both of Clarkston.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Andrew C. Ingram, 37, 35864 River Road, Lenore, charged with grand theft, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 11.

