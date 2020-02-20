Of Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Anna and Adam Babino, of Clarkston, a son, Carson James Scott Babino, born Tuesday.
Cynthia Cannas Walker and Shawn Walker, of Lenore, a son, Benjamin Joseph Wayne Walker, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Randy Edward Gehring, of Lewiston, and Trisha Rae Meisner, of Clarkston.
Asotin County
Jakob Daniel McDonald and Elica Jessica Rosalie Smith, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Abigail M. Olson against Jeffery B. Olson.
Granted
Deanna M. Snyder and Jeremy P. Christianson.
Honda K. Johnson and Doug D. Johnson.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Ronald C. Bell and Amber N. Bell.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Daniel P. Wilson, 31, 429 First Ave., No. 309, Lewiston, pleaded innocent to eluding, a felony. Jury trial is set for May 18.
Crime Reports
Three windows at the Lewis-Clark Early Childhood Program were reported busted out by BBs on the 1800 block of 18th Avenue in Lewiston. The windows were valued at $500.
Windows of a residence on the 300 block of 12th Street in Clarkston were reportedly broken by BBs. Damage is estimated at $500.