Of Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Anna and Adam Babino, of Clarkston, a son, Carson James Scott Babino, born Tuesday.

Cynthia Cannas Walker and Shawn Walker, of Lenore, a son, Benjamin Joseph Wayne Walker, born Tuesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Randy Edward Gehring, of Lewiston, and Trisha Rae Meisner, of Clarkston.

Asotin County

Jakob Daniel McDonald and Elica Jessica Rosalie Smith, both of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Abigail M. Olson against Jeffery B. Olson.

Granted

Deanna M. Snyder and Jeremy P. Christianson.

Honda K. Johnson and Doug D. Johnson.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Ronald C. Bell and Amber N. Bell.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Daniel P. Wilson, 31, 429 First Ave., No. 309, Lewiston, pleaded innocent to eluding, a felony. Jury trial is set for May 18.

Crime Reports

Three windows at the Lewis-Clark Early Childhood Program were reported busted out by BBs on the 1800 block of 18th Avenue in Lewiston. The windows were valued at $500.

Windows of a residence on the 300 block of 12th Street in Clarkston were reportedly broken by BBs. Damage is estimated at $500.

