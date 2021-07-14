Of Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Carinna and Matthew Baer, of Lewiston, a daughter, Ellie Barbara Baer, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Justin Taylor Braun and Cassidie Emma Martin, both of Lewiston.
John Stanley Komar and Carla Sue Vulgamore, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Nicole Johnson and Chazz Johnson.
Jaimee Lee and James Lee.
Kristien Dana Petitioner and Terry Lewis.
Jacob McBride and Whitney Brunes.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Logan T. Walker, 29, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to third or subsequent DUI, a felony. Sentencing set for July 29.
Jason D. Waits, 38, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to third or subsequent DUI, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to four years probation, driver’s license suspended one year, fines and court costs.
Rocklin D. Rider, 64, of Craigmont, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to up to three years probation, fines and court costs.
Lance J. Anittila, 20, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to property, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to five years probation, 100 hours of community service, restitution, fines and court costs.
Nelson I. Moore, 29, of Anatone, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to three years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.
Scott O. Lindell, 49, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to property, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to four years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.
Kayla R. Clark, 33, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years prison, suspended in lieu of up to four years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.