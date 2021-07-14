Of Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Carinna and Matthew Baer, of Lewiston, a daughter, Ellie Barbara Baer, born Monday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Justin Taylor Braun and Cassidie Emma Martin, both of Lewiston.

John Stanley Komar and Carla Sue Vulgamore, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Nicole Johnson and Chazz Johnson.

Jaimee Lee and James Lee.

Kristien Dana Petitioner and Terry Lewis.

Jacob McBride and Whitney Brunes.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Logan T. Walker, 29, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to third or subsequent DUI, a felony. Sentencing set for July 29.

Jason D. Waits, 38, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to third or subsequent DUI, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to four years probation, driver’s license suspended one year, fines and court costs.

Rocklin D. Rider, 64, of Craigmont, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to up to three years probation, fines and court costs.

Lance J. Anittila, 20, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to property, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to five years probation, 100 hours of community service, restitution, fines and court costs.

Nelson I. Moore, 29, of Anatone, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to three years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.

Scott O. Lindell, 49, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to property, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to four years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.

Kayla R. Clark, 33, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years prison, suspended in lieu of up to four years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.

