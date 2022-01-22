Of Friday, Jan. 21, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Chelsey and Nathan Norton, of Cottonwood, a son, Colter O’Bryan Norton, born Thursday.
Dakota Lester-Russell and Zachary Grant, of Clarkston, a son, Aiden James Grant, born Thursday.
Megan and Cordel Thomason, of Clarkston, a son, Waylon Gregory Thomason, born Thursday.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay P. Gaskill
William A. Ray, 61, of Orofino, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, granted a withheld judgment, placed on three years probation and made to complete 100 hours of community service.
Jordan A. McNish, 18, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, granted a withheld judgment, placed on two years probation and made to complete 100 hours of community service.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert
Stephan C. Walker, 25, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9.
Elias J.P. Bradley, 29, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9.
Erik M. Largent, 26, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2.
Klay D. Maxwell, 37, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2.
Judge Michelle Evans
Kayla M. Hammond, 28, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 27 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Ashley N. Bonilla, 22, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days in jail with 55 suspended, 48 hours community service, up to two years probation, driver’s license suspended 120 days, fines and court costs.
Dustin J. Gibbs, 24, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 27 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Kenneth A. Phillips, 54, of Post Falls, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 25 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to six months probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.