Of Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Jessica Hunt and Damon Drake, of Lewiston, a daughter, Brinley Rose Drake, born Monday.

Bailey and William Henriksen, of Lewiston, a son, Steven William Henriksen, born Monday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Julia Frey and Benjamin Frey.

Granted

Lindsay Stryhas and Michael Samsky.

Jessica Minden and Larry Minden.

Chad Hinkley and Misty Hinkley.

Janet Smart and Jacob Smart.

Rozan Morrison and Davern Riggers.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Michelle Gates and Justin Gates.

Granted

Rachel Graham and Tanner Graham.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Robert R. Johnson, 23, of Grangeville, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for Oct. 21.

Kyley E. Payne, 26, of Culdesac, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing set for Oct. 21.

Malia L. Szasz, 38, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Scheduling conference set for Dec. 8.

Eric B. Shoaf, 42, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Scheduling conference set for Dec. 15.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Arno S. Tulee, 46, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), destruction of evidence and a persistent violator enhancement, all felonies; and eluding, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Oct. 27.

Kevin L. Leavitt, 37, of Clarkston, charged with first-degree stalking and third no-contact order violation within five years, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Oct. 27.

Tags