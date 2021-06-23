Of Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Kevin Richard Johnson and Janice McCain, both of Clarkston.
Shaun William Key and Tabatha Elyzabeth Sauve, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Eric Michael Reese of Lewiston and Rachael Nichole Scott of Orofino.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Evan F. Chance, 28, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of stalking and possession of a controlled substance, heroin, all felonies. Sentencing suspended; accepted into mental health court.
Donald R. Hume, 41, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a felony. Sentencing set for July 27.
Marcus A. Lee, 27, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, methadone, both felonies. Sentencing set for July 27.
Levi R. Wilkinson, 32, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing set for July 27.
HollyAnn Lamb, 33, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, with intent to deliver, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to four years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.
Keith G. Zerbe, 41, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 1.5-3 years in prison, suspended in lieu of two years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
John D. Leder, 34, Clarkston, two counts of indecent liberties with forcible compulsion, domestic violence, sentenced to life imprisonment with all but six months in jail suspended.
Fred J. McLeod, 50, Clarkston, indecent exposure with sexual motivation enhancement, sentenced to 90 days in jail.
Johnny J. Courts, 29, Clarkston, second-degree assault, domestic violence, sentenced to 13 months in prison.
Jennifer L. Graham, 39, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to third-degree theft with special circumstances, third-degree theft.
Sheena R. Lazalier, 34, Nampa, pleaded innocent to failure to register as a kidnapping offender.
Joseph C. Plastino, 60, Spokane, pleaded innocent to second-degree assault.
Jedidiah E. Michaud-Almond, 42, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to taking a motor vehicle without permission, third-degree driving with license suspended.
Devin C. Curtis, 24, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to sexual exploitation of a minor, 10 counts of first-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Margaret B. Schmitz, 41, Clarkston, DUI, sentenced to 364 days in jail with all but two days suspended.
Judge Tina Kernan
Robert C. Kay, 33, Lewiston, charged with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, driving without a license, obstructing a law enforcement officer.