Of Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Jesse Mathias Rudiger and Emma Renae Lawrence, both of Kendrick.

Julius Kimtai Rotich and Jennifer Louise Becker, both of Clarkston.

Asotin County

Morgan Leah Harvey and Beau Mitchell Benedict, both of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Nicholas Chesnut and Roni Chesnut.

Beatrice Njua and Carl Ireland.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Mark Monson

Timothy L. Hassett, 27, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 1-6 years in prison and restitution.

Karlee D. Moreland, 29, of Moscow, entered an Alford plea to possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Sentencing set for April 6.

Tags