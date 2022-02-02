Of Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Jesse Mathias Rudiger and Emma Renae Lawrence, both of Kendrick.
Julius Kimtai Rotich and Jennifer Louise Becker, both of Clarkston.
Asotin County
Morgan Leah Harvey and Beau Mitchell Benedict, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Nicholas Chesnut and Roni Chesnut.
Beatrice Njua and Carl Ireland.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Timothy L. Hassett, 27, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 1-6 years in prison and restitution.
Karlee D. Moreland, 29, of Moscow, entered an Alford plea to possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Sentencing set for April 6.