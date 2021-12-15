Of Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Brooke Savannah Eldred and Skyler Kester Cockrell, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Lindsey Moehrle and Daniel Moehrle.
Cheyne Wallerstedt and Tabitha Walerstedt.
Granted
JoAnna Dayton and Stephen Kriebel.
Donna Winther and Scott Winther.
Yolanda Jones and Peter Hallberg.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Donald Robert McQuary and Mary Nichols McQuary.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
William E. Clark, 37, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a felony. Sentencing stayed pending completion of mental health court.
Pamula W. McBride, 58, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to grand theft, a felony. Sentenced to 1-2 years in prison, suspended, up to two years probation, restitution and court costs.
Jacob V. Taylor, 32, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to eluding, a felony. Sentencing set for Dec. 16.
Franklin A. Boncz, 29, of Weippe, pleaded guilty to grand theft, a felony. Sentencing set for Dec. 22.