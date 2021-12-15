Of Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021

Marriage Licenses

Asotin County

Brooke Savannah Eldred and Skyler Kester Cockrell, both of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Lindsey Moehrle and Daniel Moehrle.

Cheyne Wallerstedt and Tabitha Walerstedt.

Granted

JoAnna Dayton and Stephen Kriebel.

Donna Winther and Scott Winther.

Yolanda Jones and Peter Hallberg.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Donald Robert McQuary and Mary Nichols McQuary.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

William E. Clark, 37, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a felony. Sentencing stayed pending completion of mental health court.

Pamula W. McBride, 58, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to grand theft, a felony. Sentenced to 1-2 years in prison, suspended, up to two years probation, restitution and court costs.

Jacob V. Taylor, 32, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to eluding, a felony. Sentencing set for Dec. 16.

Franklin A. Boncz, 29, of Weippe, pleaded guilty to grand theft, a felony. Sentencing set for Dec. 22.