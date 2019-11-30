Of Friday, Nov. 29, 2019

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Jade Cooper and Adam Lilly Jr., of Lewiston, a son, Xander Royce Bashaw, born Thursday.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Sara L. Hearsey and Toby J. Hearsey

Misty D. Tannahill and Shawn C. Tannahill

Granted

Megan E. Rosenberg and Steven P. Schott

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Corey D. Smith, 24, 1620 Chestnut St., Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 100 hours of community service, $645.50 in fees and fines, and three years probation.

Tags

Recommended for you