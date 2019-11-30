Of Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jade Cooper and Adam Lilly Jr., of Lewiston, a son, Xander Royce Bashaw, born Thursday.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Sara L. Hearsey and Toby J. Hearsey
Misty D. Tannahill and Shawn C. Tannahill
Granted
Megan E. Rosenberg and Steven P. Schott
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Corey D. Smith, 24, 1620 Chestnut St., Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 100 hours of community service, $645.50 in fees and fines, and three years probation.