Of Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Jamie Kearney and Gary Mingo Jr., of Lewiston, a son, Grayson James Mingo, born Wednesday.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Emmett J. McCormick and Celeste M. McCormick.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Joshua M. Wakefield, 29, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years in prison with credit for time served, court costs and restitution.

Courtney N. Devorak, 24, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to property and grand theft, both felonies. Sentencing stayed in lieu of successful completion of drug court.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Mindy M. Oosting, 42, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for March 10.

Timothy F. Tannahill, 49, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for March 10.

David L. Couie, 57, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for March 10.

Tags