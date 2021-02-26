Of Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jamie Kearney and Gary Mingo Jr., of Lewiston, a son, Grayson James Mingo, born Wednesday.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Emmett J. McCormick and Celeste M. McCormick.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Joshua M. Wakefield, 29, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years in prison with credit for time served, court costs and restitution.
Courtney N. Devorak, 24, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to property and grand theft, both felonies. Sentencing stayed in lieu of successful completion of drug court.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Mindy M. Oosting, 42, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for March 10.
Timothy F. Tannahill, 49, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for March 10.
David L. Couie, 57, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for March 10.