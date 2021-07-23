Of Thursday, July 22, 2021
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Tabitha Peer and Kaden Peer
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Johanna M. Halsey pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Sentenced to three to six years in prison, suspended in lieu of up to six years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Michelle E. Hopkins, 53, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 4.
Jason Waring, 31, of Orofino, charged with two counts of grand theft, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 4.