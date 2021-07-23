Of Thursday, July 22, 2021

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Tabitha Peer and Kaden Peer

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Johanna M. Halsey pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Sentenced to three to six years in prison, suspended in lieu of up to six years probation, restitution, fines and court costs.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Michelle E. Hopkins, 53, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 4.

Jason Waring, 31, of Orofino, charged with two counts of grand theft, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 4.

Tags