Of Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Andrea and Clark Baldus, of Lewiston, a daughter, Brooklyn Shae Baldus, born Tuesday.
Samantha and Bo Anderson, of Deary, a daughter, Kynlee Rose Anderson, born Tuesday.
Kristina and Brian Leachman, of Lewiston, a son, Lucas Robert Leachman, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Matthew Scott Paul St. Mary and Rachael Lynn Neuschwander, both of Touchet, Wash.
Asotin County
Cameron A. Bain and Tyler B. Qualey, both of Moscow.
Crime Reports
The window to a vehicle was smashed, causing spiderweb cracking and $200 in damage, on the 3400 block of Eighth Street in Lewiston.
The front door/window to a Lewiston business was smashed, causing $1,000 in damage, on the 100 block of Thain Road. Nothing was missing from the business.
The rear window of a truck was rolled down and it was entered, and sunglasses, a jump-start pack, a jacket and other miscellaneous items with a total value of $1,500 were reported stolen on the 2300 block of 13th Avenue in Lewiston.
A car with the window rolled down was entered and a wallet with $800 in cash and credit cards was reported stolen on the 1300 block of 11th Street in Lewiston.
Power tools and two power units, as well as other miscellaneous tools with a total value of $1,380 were reported stolen from a construction site at Fifth Street and Bryden Avenue.