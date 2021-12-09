Of Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Luke Joshua Wayne Hoyt and Izabell Lynn Maynard, both of Lewiston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Ryan J. Foucalt and Jennifer Lynn Foucalt.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Dylan J. Latimer, 22, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to three years probation, 100 hours community service, restitution and court costs.
Rocky L. Allen, 39, of Genesee, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 60 days in jail with 30 days suspended, four years probation, 100 hours community service, restitution and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Jasper L. Fisher, 18, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to sexual battery and injury to a child, both misdemeanors. Sentenced to 180 days jail with 146 suspended, two years probation, fines and court costs.
Faith R. Butler, 49, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Kyle L. Mcatty, 37, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to second DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 50 suspended, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended one year, fines and court costs.
James M. Trowbridge, 51, of Juliaetta, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail with 30 suspended, up to six months probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Charles R. Wilson, 53, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to third-degree child molestation.
Shawn-Paul B. Chicklinsky, 43, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to second-degree assault, domestic violence, second-degree assault.
Ryan A. Williams, 38, Lewiston, pleaded innocent to theft of a motor vehicle.