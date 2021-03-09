Of Monday, March 8, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Taylor and Jared Cooper, of Lewiston, twin sons, Brady Preston Cooper and Grady Steven Cooper, born Friday.
Jeri and Eric Urban, of Clarkston, a daughter, Sage Marie Urban, born Friday.
Rebecca and Aaron Remer, of Lewiston, a son, Josiah James Remer, born Sunday.
Jennifer and John Rake, of Lewiston, a daughter, Devon Dianne Rake, born Sunday.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Karlee D. Moreland (aka Karlee D. Torrez), 29, of Moscow, charged with trafficking in heroin and trafficking in methamphetamine, both felonies. Preliminary hearing scheduled for March 17.
Steven K. Young, 36, of Clarkston, charged with trafficking in heroin, a felony, preliminary hearing scheduled for March 17.
Jeremy W. Pitman, 38, of Lewiston, charged with trafficking in heroin and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), both felonies. Preliminary hearing scheduled for March 17.
Kelly C. Lesely, 40, of Kuna, Idaho, charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Preliminary hearing scheduled for March 22.
Tyrone A. Paul, 34, of Clarkston, charged with trafficking in heroin and trafficking in methamphetamine, both felonies. Preliminary hearing scheduled for March 17.
Paul Foster, 36, of Lewiston, charged with felony DUI. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 17.