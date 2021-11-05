Of Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Noah Alexander Howey and Madaleine Louise Widener, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay P. Gaskill
Kenneth D. McElroy, 63, of Lindsay, Calif., charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to two to four years in prison, sentence suspended, placed on four years of probation and made to pay $884.50 in fines and court costs.
Erik M. Largent, 26, of Lewiston, charged with introduction of a major contraband into a correctional facility, a felony. Sentenced to two to five years in prison with sentence suspended. Placed on five years of probation and made to pay $1,173.50 in fines and court costs.