Of Friday, Aug. 6, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Shyla Cox and William Guinn, of Clarkston, a son, William Samuel Guinn, born Thursday.
Mackenzie and Matthew Lockley, of Asotin, a daughter, Riot Mallow Lockley, born Thursday.
Brooke Kromminga and Michael Henrie, of Kendrick, a daughter, Scout Danielle Henrie, born Friday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Kyler Thomas Brooks and Sydnee Danielle Van Komen, both of Lewiston.
Jeremy John Schoonover and Carlie Rachelle Welch, both of Lewiston.
Mark Louis Pfeifer and Janet Marie Zarate, both of Lewiston.
David Eugene Robertson, of Lewiston, and Kelley Ann Wilson, of Clarkston.
Trevor Alan Pike and Kristie Ann Nicholson, both of Lewiston.
Jordan Douglas Weldy and Talaynia Jo Hobart, both of Lewiston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Zachariah Dansereau and Samantha Dansereau.
Granted
Clifford Lewis and Tammy Pearce.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Katie-Lynn C. Hanks, 26, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 25.