Of Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Shyla Cox and William Guinn, of Clarkston, a son, William Samuel Guinn, born Thursday.

Mackenzie and Matthew Lockley, of Asotin, a daughter, Riot Mallow Lockley, born Thursday.

Brooke Kromminga and Michael Henrie, of Kendrick, a daughter, Scout Danielle Henrie, born Friday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Kyler Thomas Brooks and Sydnee Danielle Van Komen, both of Lewiston.

Jeremy John Schoonover and Carlie Rachelle Welch, both of Lewiston.

Mark Louis Pfeifer and Janet Marie Zarate, both of Lewiston.

David Eugene Robertson, of Lewiston, and Kelley Ann Wilson, of Clarkston.

Trevor Alan Pike and Kristie Ann Nicholson, both of Lewiston.

Jordan Douglas Weldy and Talaynia Jo Hobart, both of Lewiston.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Zachariah Dansereau and Samantha Dansereau.

Granted

Clifford Lewis and Tammy Pearce.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Katie-Lynn C. Hanks, 26, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 25.

