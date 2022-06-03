Of Thursday, June 2, 2022

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Jordan Ankney and Ryley Bottens, of Lewiston, Ryker Kole Bottens, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Tyler James Sullivan and Rebekah Rose Pollack, both of Moscow.

Merlin James Halbert and Shayla Joan Arnett, both of Juliaetta.

Donald Brent Whipple Jr. and Meghan Kendra Dean, both of Lewiston.

James Russell Lawrence and Yan Xu, both of Lewiston.

Tryston Jade Jimenez, of Shelley, Idaho, and Riley Marie Emlano, of Longmont, Colo.

Anthony Joseph Heaney, of Pullman, and Rachel Jili Wolfe, of Boise.

Jonathon David Thompson and Shawnee Paige Zink, both of Lewiston.

Asotin County

Brae’lyn Rae Savage and Robert Leroy Michael Marsh, both of Asotin.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Jeffry Port and Lacey A. Port.

Angel Christine Huddleston and James Lee Huddleston.

Granted

Charles White and Linda White.

Dustin Campbell and Brylee Kochanek.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Nicholas M. Reno, 33, Lewiston, second-degree burglary, sentenced to 22 months in prison.

Brytten M. Blewett, 25, Clarkston, third-degree assault, domestic violence, witness tampering, two counts of violation of a domestic violence protection order, sentenced to 17 months in prison.

David D. Daugherty, 49, Clarkston, second-degree theft, first-degree trafficking in stolen property, sentenced to 11 days in jail.

