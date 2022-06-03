Of Thursday, June 2, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jordan Ankney and Ryley Bottens, of Lewiston, Ryker Kole Bottens, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Tyler James Sullivan and Rebekah Rose Pollack, both of Moscow.
Merlin James Halbert and Shayla Joan Arnett, both of Juliaetta.
Donald Brent Whipple Jr. and Meghan Kendra Dean, both of Lewiston.
James Russell Lawrence and Yan Xu, both of Lewiston.
Tryston Jade Jimenez, of Shelley, Idaho, and Riley Marie Emlano, of Longmont, Colo.
Anthony Joseph Heaney, of Pullman, and Rachel Jili Wolfe, of Boise.
Jonathon David Thompson and Shawnee Paige Zink, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Brae’lyn Rae Savage and Robert Leroy Michael Marsh, both of Asotin.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Jeffry Port and Lacey A. Port.
Angel Christine Huddleston and James Lee Huddleston.
Granted
Charles White and Linda White.
Dustin Campbell and Brylee Kochanek.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Nicholas M. Reno, 33, Lewiston, second-degree burglary, sentenced to 22 months in prison.
Brytten M. Blewett, 25, Clarkston, third-degree assault, domestic violence, witness tampering, two counts of violation of a domestic violence protection order, sentenced to 17 months in prison.
David D. Daugherty, 49, Clarkston, second-degree theft, first-degree trafficking in stolen property, sentenced to 11 days in jail.