Of Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Songju and Nathanael Stivers, of Moscow, a daughter, Sol Alexandria Stivers, born Thursday.

Tandy and Cory Krolfifer, of Lewiston, a daughter, Allison Cessna Krolfifer, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Cassidy Ryan Brown and Angela Kay Willis, both of Moscow.

Aaron Spencer T. Drews and Madisyn Danielle Kochsmeier, both of Clarkston.

Rayder H. Blankenship, of Clarkston, and Isabella Victoria Ludwig, of Lewiston.

Stephen Blaine Berman and Stacey Lynne Messick, both of Lewiston.

Chad Dale Hicks, of Coeur d’Alene, and Heather Anne Chounard, of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Brian A. Trott against Lisa J. Trott

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Granted

Makayla E. Stearns and Peyton R. Smith

Zachary Dwyer and Jenna Dwyer

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Miah L. Averill, 23, of Lewiston, burglary, a felony, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days of discretionary jail time, $245.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for four years.

Samantha K. Oliver, 34, no address, grand theft, a felony, sentenced to two years in prison, three years indeterminate, $745.50 in fines and fees, the court retains jurisdiction for 365 days, after which Oliver will either be placed on probation or ordered to serve out the remainder of her sentence.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Eshaniah R. McGahuey, 23, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 4.

Renee A. McGann, 33, of Lewiston, charged with grand theft, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 18.

Michael H. Albrecht, 44, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 4.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge David Frazier

Danny L. McKay, 43, of Clarkston, harassment, a felony, sentenced to 35 days in jail, credit for 35 days served and $1,600 in fines and fees.

Eric M. Kinsey, 51, of Lewiston, second-degree burglary, a felony, sentenced to three years and seven months in prison and $1,500 in fines and fees.

