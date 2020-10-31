Of Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Songju and Nathanael Stivers, of Moscow, a daughter, Sol Alexandria Stivers, born Thursday.
Tandy and Cory Krolfifer, of Lewiston, a daughter, Allison Cessna Krolfifer, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Cassidy Ryan Brown and Angela Kay Willis, both of Moscow.
Aaron Spencer T. Drews and Madisyn Danielle Kochsmeier, both of Clarkston.
Rayder H. Blankenship, of Clarkston, and Isabella Victoria Ludwig, of Lewiston.
Stephen Blaine Berman and Stacey Lynne Messick, both of Lewiston.
Chad Dale Hicks, of Coeur d’Alene, and Heather Anne Chounard, of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Brian A. Trott against Lisa J. Trott
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Makayla E. Stearns and Peyton R. Smith
Zachary Dwyer and Jenna Dwyer
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Miah L. Averill, 23, of Lewiston, burglary, a felony, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days of discretionary jail time, $245.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for four years.
Samantha K. Oliver, 34, no address, grand theft, a felony, sentenced to two years in prison, three years indeterminate, $745.50 in fines and fees, the court retains jurisdiction for 365 days, after which Oliver will either be placed on probation or ordered to serve out the remainder of her sentence.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Eshaniah R. McGahuey, 23, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 4.
Renee A. McGann, 33, of Lewiston, charged with grand theft, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 18.
Michael H. Albrecht, 44, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 4.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
Danny L. McKay, 43, of Clarkston, harassment, a felony, sentenced to 35 days in jail, credit for 35 days served and $1,600 in fines and fees.
Eric M. Kinsey, 51, of Lewiston, second-degree burglary, a felony, sentenced to three years and seven months in prison and $1,500 in fines and fees.