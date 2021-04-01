Of Wednesday, March 30, 2021
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Tysun S. Dinnell, 32, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, heroin, with intent to deliver, a felony. Sentenced to two to six years in prison with credit for time served, restitution, fines and court costs.
Nickolas L. Decker, 26, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault causing great bodily harm, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to five years probation, fines and court costs.
Michael H. Albrecht, 44, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance and grand theft, all felonies. Sentenced to two to five years in prison with credit for time served.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Kent Merica
Robert M. Morrison Jr., 24, of Lapwai, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and introducing major contraband into a correctional facility, all felonies, and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for April 14.
Carrie L. Miller, 45, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony, inattentive driving and driving without privileges, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for April 14.
Robert J. Wagenborg, 37, of Pomeroy, charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for April 14.