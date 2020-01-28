Of Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Trapper Paul Keener and Jessica Ann Milburn, both of Lewiston.
Troy Joseph Lorentz, of Cottonwood, and Sydnie Ellen Bodily, of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Robert G. Dillman against Carla M. Newson.
Larry A. Terherst against Carole L. Terherst.
Suzanne L. Whittaker against Andrew S. Whittaker.
Malachi O. Dunn against Savannah B. Renteria.
Doug D. Johnson against Honda K. Johnson.
Granted
Terry L. Guptill and Mary W. Guptill.
Shannon M. Easttum and Jason L. Easttum.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Bradley K. Oliver, 32, 3525 12th St., Apt. 6, Lewiston, charged with DUI, a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 12.
Crime Reports
Fishing waders, clothing and canned food with a total value of $325 were reported stolen out of a fifth-wheel camper trailer on the 1400 block of 18th Street in Lewiston.
A 1988 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck was reportedly damaged in a hit-and-run on the 1400 block of Main Street in Lewiston. Damage was estimated at $800.