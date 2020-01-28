Of Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Trapper Paul Keener and Jessica Ann Milburn, both of Lewiston.

Troy Joseph Lorentz, of Cottonwood, and Sydnie Ellen Bodily, of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Robert G. Dillman against Carla M. Newson.

Larry A. Terherst against Carole L. Terherst.

Suzanne L. Whittaker against Andrew S. Whittaker.

Malachi O. Dunn against Savannah B. Renteria.

Doug D. Johnson against Honda K. Johnson.

Granted

Terry L. Guptill and Mary W. Guptill.

Shannon M. Easttum and Jason L. Easttum.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Bradley K. Oliver, 32, 3525 12th St., Apt. 6, Lewiston, charged with DUI, a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 12.

Crime Reports

Fishing waders, clothing and canned food with a total value of $325 were reported stolen out of a fifth-wheel camper trailer on the 1400 block of 18th Street in Lewiston.

A 1988 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck was reportedly damaged in a hit-and-run on the 1400 block of Main Street in Lewiston. Damage was estimated at $800.

Tags

Recommended for you