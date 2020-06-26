Of Thursday, June 25, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Sarah and Andrew Fox, of Clarkston, a son, Fletcher Bennett Fox, born Wednesday.

Angela and Allen Thacker, of Craigmont, a son, Allen James Thacker, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Joseph Walter Sanchirico, of Lewiston, and Naomi Sarah Behrend, of Moscow.

Colby Robert Richardson and Alexis Victoria Heitmann, both of Lewiston.

Shad Allen Brown and Jana Christine Core, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Crystal M. Paul against Christopher S. Paul

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Granted

Catherine L. Perry and Steven L. Perry

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Eshaniah R. McGahuey, 22, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing is set for Aug. 6.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Tina Kernan

Anthony E. Brown, 50, of Clarkston, failure to register as a sex offender, sentenced to six months jail, $1,700 in fines and fees and placed on probation for one year.

