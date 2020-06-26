Of Thursday, June 25, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Sarah and Andrew Fox, of Clarkston, a son, Fletcher Bennett Fox, born Wednesday.
Angela and Allen Thacker, of Craigmont, a son, Allen James Thacker, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Joseph Walter Sanchirico, of Lewiston, and Naomi Sarah Behrend, of Moscow.
Colby Robert Richardson and Alexis Victoria Heitmann, both of Lewiston.
Shad Allen Brown and Jana Christine Core, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Crystal M. Paul against Christopher S. Paul
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Catherine L. Perry and Steven L. Perry
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Eshaniah R. McGahuey, 22, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentencing is set for Aug. 6.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Tina Kernan
Anthony E. Brown, 50, of Clarkston, failure to register as a sex offender, sentenced to six months jail, $1,700 in fines and fees and placed on probation for one year.