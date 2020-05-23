Of Friday, May 22, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Tatiana and Gordon Bennett Jr., of Lapwai, a son, Gordon Milton Bennett III, born May 13.
Sherilyn and Brycen Bye, of Clarkston, a son, Bentson Ray Bye, born Tuesday.
Sarah Frederiksen and Darin Spickler, of Clarkston, a daughter, Avery May Spickler, born Wednesday.
Chelsey Nesheim and Floyd Miller, of Lewiston, a son, Rylee Tate Miller, born Wednesday.
Melissa and Jason Brooks, of Kendrick, a daughter, Lully Ann Harley Brooks, born Wednesday.
Danilyn and Brendan Burns, of Lewiston, a son, Miles Jeffrey Burns, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Aaron Ray DeGuire and Nicki Marie Barber, both of Lewiston.
Payton John Lawrence and Sarah McKenzie Kwate, both of Moscow.
Asotin County
Ashley Nicole Bonilla and Marcus Aaron Veney, both of Lewiston.
Maryssa Nicole Myers and Thomas Anthony Rudy, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Raechel M. Irby against Jacob J. Irby
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Dianna E. Sams against Daniel C. Sams
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Justin L. Stone, 35, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing is set for June 10 and 12.
Crime Reports
Four Kirkland batteries, valued at $400, were reported stolen from a recreational vehicle parked on the 300 block of Thain Road in Lewiston.