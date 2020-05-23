Of Friday, May 22, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Tatiana and Gordon Bennett Jr., of Lapwai, a son, Gordon Milton Bennett III, born May 13.

Sherilyn and Brycen Bye, of Clarkston, a son, Bentson Ray Bye, born Tuesday.

Sarah Frederiksen and Darin Spickler, of Clarkston, a daughter, Avery May Spickler, born Wednesday.

Chelsey Nesheim and Floyd Miller, of Lewiston, a son, Rylee Tate Miller, born Wednesday.

Melissa and Jason Brooks, of Kendrick, a daughter, Lully Ann Harley Brooks, born Wednesday.

Danilyn and Brendan Burns, of Lewiston, a son, Miles Jeffrey Burns, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Aaron Ray DeGuire and Nicki Marie Barber, both of Lewiston.

Payton John Lawrence and Sarah McKenzie Kwate, both of Moscow.

Asotin County

Ashley Nicole Bonilla and Marcus Aaron Veney, both of Lewiston.

Maryssa Nicole Myers and Thomas Anthony Rudy, both of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Raechel M. Irby against Jacob J. Irby

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Dianna E. Sams against Daniel C. Sams

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Justin L. Stone, 35, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing is set for June 10 and 12.

Crime Reports

Four Kirkland batteries, valued at $400, were reported stolen from a recreational vehicle parked on the 300 block of Thain Road in Lewiston.

Tags

Recommended for you