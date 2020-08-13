Of Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Elizabeth and Monte Nesbitt, of Craigmont, a daughter, Margaret Mabel Nesbitt, born Tuesday.
Krystal Heuett and Nico Galvan, of Culdesac, a daughter, Amirra Noel Galvan, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Brady Joseph Jeffreys and Caylie Rae Leiterman, both of Clarkston.
Beau Dan Trippett and Jami Jo Turner, both of Lewiston.
Zackeriah Jones and Ashley Nichole Davenport, both of Asotin.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Sara B. Eacret Neumann against Scott J. Neumann
Shane T. Knight against Jamie L. Shanahan
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Timothy K. Redmond, 56, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentencing is set for today.
Patty A. Hazelbaker, 40, no address given, pleaded guilty to DUI, a felony, sent to treatment court.
Justin L. Stone, 36, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentencing is set for today.
Austin J. Peebles-Newton, 25, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentencing is set for Aug. 20.
Cornelius R. Larson, 63, of Kamiah, pleaded guilty to DUI, a felony, sent to treatment court.
Stephany V. Maes, 34, no address given, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sent to treatment court.
Brent K. Johnson, 21, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to first-degree stalking, a felony, a scheduling conference is set for Sept. 30.
Judge Jeff Brudie
Michael V. Armstrong, 43, of Lewiston, pleaded innocent to intimidating a witness, a felony, a jury trial is set for Dec. 14.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Curtis A. Kinloch, 60, of Lewiston, reckless driving, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 27 days suspended, credit for one day served, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $671.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 30 days and placed on probation for 364 days.