Of Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Winfield Paul LaPrairie and Cheree’ Lynn Nadine LeCornu, both of Lapwai.
Justin Michael Bishop and Abagayle Gene Wiseman, both of Clarkston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Matthew J. Maes, 36, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-3 years jail, 30 days discretionary, three years felony probation, 100 hours community service and pay $845.50 in fees.
Silvia J. Renteria, 23, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) withheld judgment, a felony. Sentenced to 30 days discretionary jail, three years felony probation, 100 hours community service and pay $845.50 in fees.
Randy A. Skalicky, 30, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 2-3 years jail, 30 days jail discretionary, felony probation five years, 100 hours of community service and pay $845.50 in fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Guanru Wang, 25, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a felony. Sentenced to 2-3 years jail, 30 days discretionary, five years felony probation and pay $245.50 in fees.
Garrett R. Perry, 26, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 27 days suspended, credited one day, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, six months supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $516.90 in fees.
Timothy K. Dyer, 26, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 27 days suspended, credited with one day jail, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, supervised probation one year, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $866.90 in fees.
Brady M. Claussen, 38, of Vancouver, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 27 suspended, credited with one day, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, supervised probation one year, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $716.90 in fees.
Lorena T. Tucker, 23, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 27 days suspended, credit with two days, supervised probation one year, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $852.50 in fees.
Justin B. White, 38, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, credited with two days, supervised probation six months, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $852.50 in fees.
Judge Karin Seubert
Oleg N. Kuropatkin, 38, of Chattaroy, Wash., pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and malicious injury to property, both felonies. Preliminary hearing July 13.
Kelly D. Lindholm, 42, of Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing July 27.