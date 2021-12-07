Of Monday, Dec. 6, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Nyasha and Warren Stevens, of Grangeville, a daughter, Cecilia Lux Stevens, born Saturday.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Klay D. Maxwell, 37, of Lewiston, charged with burglary, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 22.
James J. Lee, 48, of Clarkston, charged with stalking, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 15.
Richard C. Barker, 35, of Spokane, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 22.
Eric. W. Beatty, 40, of Lewiston, charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 15.
Brianna M. Gallentine, 27, of Forest Grove, Ore., charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 15.