Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Nyasha and Warren Stevens, of Grangeville, a daughter, Cecilia Lux Stevens, born Saturday.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Klay D. Maxwell, 37, of Lewiston, charged with burglary, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 22.

James J. Lee, 48, of Clarkston, charged with stalking, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 15.

Richard C. Barker, 35, of Spokane, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 22.

Eric. W. Beatty, 40, of Lewiston, charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 15.

Brianna M. Gallentine, 27, of Forest Grove, Ore., charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 15.

